Man’s Tattoo Predicts Rams Super Bowl Victory

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX6) — You might be bold enough before the football season starts to predict your favorite team winning the Super Bowl — but how about tattooing that prediction on your arm?

That’s exactly what Los Angeles Rams’ fan, Kenneth Dunham, did. So far, it’s working out.

The tattoo came following conversations with his co-workers. One coworker even paid for the ink.

“I had picked the Rams to win the Super Bowl in June of last year and I pinned that tweet. But through some coworkers at work, you know, they were saying, ‘If you are so confident, you need to tattoo that on your arm’,” said Dunham.

Dunham predicts it will be a close game with the Rams winning by a field goal.

“Nineteen years ago is when we lost to the Patriots. That’s when the Patriots dynasty started. And this Sunday is when the Patriots dynasty ends,” Dunham said.

Dunham says if the Rams lose, he won’t change anything and will wear the tattoo as a badge of honor.