Tennessee Bill Would Give Parents Leave To Be Involved In Child’s School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — A bill recently filed in the Tennessee legislature aims to allow parents time off from work to be involved in their children’s school.

If passed, House Bill 363 would give parents or guardians four hours of leave each year so that they may attend events at their child’s school. Employees interested in taking advantage of this time off must be a full-time employee who has worked for the company for at least a year. The bill also requires the employee to work with the employer ahead of time -preferably at least 48 hours in advance- to make sure the leave doesn’t interfere with business operations.

The bill also gives employers certain rights as well. They would have the right to refuse leave time if the activity can be scheduled after business hours, and to require employees to get written verification from the school to make sure they in fact attended the event.

Parents or guardians who work at the same company would be prohibited from taking concurrent time off unless agreed upon first by the employer.

If passed, the bill would take effect January 1, 2020.