Warm Up Continues, Stray Shower Next Few Days

Southerly winds have already pushed temperatures into the 60s. In the next day or so, we’ll be in the 70s. These winds are also bringing in more moisture to give us a 10-20% chance of a shower through Tuesday.

Sunday Super Bowl Forecast:

-Mix of sun and clouds, 10% chance of a stray shower

-Highs in the mid to upper 60s

-South winds 5-15MPH

We'll keep a mainly south wind through Thursday.

Rain chances increase by the middle of next week, especially Wednesday and Thursday when thunderstorms could be in the forecast.

-Matt