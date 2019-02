× WATCH: Toasty Warm-Up This Weekend

Cold temperatures are retreated further north, leaving us with warmer weather and southerly winds. Some added moisture today could cause some areas of drizzle, but it won’t be a complete washout. Tomorrow’s weather will feel even warmer.

Afternoon highs will approach 60 degrees, with warmer weather expected tomorrow.

A few stray areas of drizzle are possible today, with most folks not seeing any rain. More clouds than sunshine is expected today.

-Sabrina