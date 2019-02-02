Women’s March Takes To Fayetteville Square And Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The Northwest Arkansas Women's March and Rally took place today in Fayetteville.

Demonstrators gathered this morning at the Fayetteville Square before marching across town to raise awareness about issues facing women.

Speeches were made by a wide range of local leaders and advocates.

The event also served as a clothing and supply drive for the Peace At Home Shelter.

Event Organizer Micah Wallace said the goal of the march is to get more women involved with the political process.

"We have more women than ever in Congress and we have more women than ever in our state legislature but we still have a way to go," Wallace said. "Women need to be running for office and women need to be leading the charge as far as it comes to police because when women aren't leading, if women aren't participating in government, then our voice will never be heard."

The March was originally scheduled for Jan. 19, the same day as other Women's Marches across the country, but was rescheduled due to a winter storm.