× 70s Expected By Monday Afternoon

Southerly winds are holding the next few days helping temperatures reach the low 70s as we start the new work week. More sun may also start to break through Monday afternoon.

Winds have been between 10-20 MPH throughout Sunday, gusting over 25 MPH. These winds will stay mildly strong the next few days.

While there is a stray chance for a shower the next few days, much better rain chances arrive midweek. A stray thunderstorm could even be possible Tuesday or Wednesday with heavy rain Wednesday into Thursday.

-Matt