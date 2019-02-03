Americans Eat Absurd Amount Of Chicken Wings For Super Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The National Chicken Council has released a report detailing just how many chicken wings Americans will eat on Super Bowl Sunday.

Americans will be eating more than 1.3 billion wings today (Feb. 3). To put that into simpler terms:

It’s enough to put 640 wings on every seat in all 31 NFL stadiums.

It’s enough to circle the earth three times.

If each wing were one second, it would equal 44 years.

It’s four wings for every person and child in the U.S.

One local chicken place says it’s their biggest sales day when it comes to beer and wings.

The Fort Smith Buffalo Wild Wings brought in extra help today to help appease their customers’ love for wings and football.

General Manager Joel Girard said he brought in any staff member he possibly could.