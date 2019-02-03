Code 2319 Day: Disney/Pixar’s ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Takes Over Feb. 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—If you grew up during what some consider the “holy grail” era of Disney and Pixar movies, you might remember one classic scene from “Monsters, Inc.”

A monster returns from collecting screams in the human world and it’s revealed that a sock is attached to his fuzzy back. His partner calls out, “We have a 2319!”

Suddenly agents burst through the windows and doors surrounding them, onto the “Scare Floor” of the factory, and surround the monster. They then dispose of the sock and remove the poor monster’s fur.

The code returns throughout the film as a continuing gag, and now Disney and the “Monsters, Inc.” Facebook page are bringing it back.

Today, read as 2/3/19 on the calendar, has been declared 2319 Day.