Deputy Killed During 12-Hour Ohio Standoff With Suicidal, Police Say

(CNN) — It began with a bizarre call to 911, police say. It ended about 12 hours later with a deputy dead, another injured and a suspect in custody.

According to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, located just outside Cincinnati, Detective Bill Brewer and Lt. Nick DeRose responded Saturday evening to a 911 caller who initially told a dispatcher that he thought someone was in his home.

The man said he was armed and later said he was suicidal, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t contact the man, who had barricaded himself inside his apartment, Capt. Jeff Sellars said.

Around 8:15 p.m., shots were fired from the apartment, Sellars said. Pierce Township Police requested a multi-agency response team. Police identified the man who opened fire as 23-year-old Wade Winn.

Ten minutes later, the team arrived and tried to negotiate with Winn, Sellars said, but more shots were fired.

At 10:37 p.m., more shots were fired from inside the apartment, Sellars said. Brewer and DeRose were struck, police said.

DeRose was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Brewer died from gunshot wounds at Mercy Health Anderson Hospital. The 20-year veteran of the sheriff’s office leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies and a SWAT team took Winn into custody “after they endured a barrage of gunfire generated by Winn,” a police news release said.

“Deputy Brewer gave his life attempting to help a person who was admittedly suicidal,” Sheriff Steve Leahy said. “This will forever change the atmosphere of the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sellars told CNN affiliate WCPO that a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday at the apartment complex where the standoff unfolded. He did not elaborate.

Law enforcement officers from across the Cincinnati area accompanied Brewer’s body from the hospital to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, which will conduct the autopsy, CNN affiliate WLWT reported.