How Long Will Anthem Be? How Many Trump Tweets? Money To Be Made In Weird NFL Bets

ATLANTA (AP)—Is Gladys Knight going to hit some long notes today? If so, there could be money to be made.

The over-under for Knight’s rendition of the national anthem is set at 110 seconds by Bovada — one of many side-action wagers available for today’s Super Bowl, the most heavily bet event of the year.

The color of the first bag of Doritos featured during a Super Bowl commercial? The favorite is red at 3-2.

If you believe President Trump’s tweet count will be higher than the number of Tom Brady touchdown passes, then you can wager $140 to win $100.

Oh, also: New England is a 2 1/2-point pick to beat Los Angeles.