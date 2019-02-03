Legislators Say Governor’s Tax Cut Plan Could Go Further, Should Be Opposed

(TB&P)—You can find a wide range of opinions on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s revised tax cut plan, which was unveiled last week. Hutchinson and key legislative leaders unveiled a smaller $97 million tax reduction proposal that would bring the state’s highest individual income tax rate to 5.9% within two years.

While supportive of the measure, Republican Senate Majority Leader Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said it could go further.

“I can always argue it doesn’t go far enough, but I’ve learned the longer I’ve been around, when you can get a win, you better take it. I’m very, very happy with this plan,” Hester said.

