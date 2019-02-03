Super Bowl Halftime Show Preview: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Spongebob

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—Even if sports aren’t your thing, you’ve heard of the Super Bowl and the commercials and halftime show that comes with it.

Great names have graced the Pepsi Halftime Show’s stage in years past, including Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and ZZ Top.

This year the performers will be Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Maroon 5 has won three Grammy Awards and Scott has been nominated for three.

Big Boi is known for his time with performer André 3000, forming the group known as Outkast.

Recently teased, however, was a special addition to the group. Maroon 5 tweeted out their halftime show announcement video and, halfway through, a familiar yellow sea sponge is visible.

Many millenials have their fingers crossed that they’ll get to see a Spongebob Squarepants tribute at the halftime show, in memory of creator Steven Hillenburg who died from ALS.

A petition was made after Hillenburg’s death for the NFL to have “Sweet Victory” from the Bubble Bowl episode played during the halftime show. The petition currently sites at 1.2 million signatures.