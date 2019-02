× WATCH: Warming Trend Continues Today

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer today with highs in the 60s. A shower is possible today but any rain will be isolated. Gusty winds will develop this afternoon as south winds increase to 20 to 25mph.

Highs will climb even higher Monday with temperatures reaching to low 70s in the Fort Smith area and upper 60s across NWA.

Highs today: