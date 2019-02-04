17 Million Expected To Skip Work On ‘Super Sick Monday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An estimated 17 million people plan to stay home from work today (Feb. 4), the day after the Super Bowl deemed "Super Sick Monday."

In 2017, Kraft Heinz Co. started a petition on Change.org to make Monday after the "Big Game" a national holiday. While it garnered more than 70,000 signatures, it wasn't enough.

Still, today is one of the most popular days to miss work. Even those who do make it in to work today aren't expected to be very productive.

Many people are expected to spend up to an hour talking about the game, the halftime show and the ads. Productivity loss nationwide is expected to top $4 billion, experts say.

Most absences are expected to be in New England and Los Angeles, homes of the Super Bowl teams, but there could still be plenty who are "Super Sick" today locally.

There likely will be many absences in New England on Tuesday when a championship parade is expected to take place through the streets of Boston.