Authorities Asking For Help Finding Missing Fayetteville Teen

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing child.

Steve Shell, 16, was last seen in Fayetteville on May 4, 2018. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Shell is an American Indian with red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-6578) or the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.