Hogs Land Greenwood’s Hanna As PWO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) - Arkansas knows they have a lot of spots to fill on the roster if they want to turn the program around and that means bringing in more players than available scholarships.

Preferred walk-ons have risen in popularity in recent years and the Razorbacks landed another on Monday as Greenwood defensive end Morgan Hanna picked the Hogs over other invites such as Alabama and TCU.

Hanna, who was listed 6-foot-4, 220 pounds heading into his senior season, recorded 172 career tackles at Greenwood while registering 46 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks. Hanna added 29 quarterback hurries in his 31 games with the Bulldogs.

Arkansas has six total preferred walk-ons as National Signing Day approaches, with five of them coming for the state of Arkansas. Joining Hanna as a PWO is receiver John David White (Pulaski Academy), offensive linemen Andrew Vest (Searcy) and Logan Kallesen (Shiloh Christian, linebacker Logan Orr (Jonesboro) and athlete Brayden Stone (Tyler Grace Community School, Texas).