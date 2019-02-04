Making Good: Joe Pennington Loses Bet, Does Weather In A Brady Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — If nothing else, you can say Joe Pennington is a good sport — albeit a reluctant one.

The 5NEWS morning meteorologist made good on his loss on the big game, after telling morning anchor Ruben Diaz that if the Los Angeles Rams lost the Super Bowl, he would do the weather in a Tom Brady New England Patriots jersey.

The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 on Sunday night.

So, however reluctantly, the self-proclaimed Kansas City Chiefs fan donned a Brady jersey borrowed from 5NEWS Sports Director Bobby Swofford (a very happy Patriots fan) and gave the weather.

Pennington said it marked the first time he had ever done the weather in something other than a suit.

Way to step up, Joe.