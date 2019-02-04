Man Wearing Walmart Clothing Accused Of Shoplifting

ROGERS (KFSM) — A man found an interesting way to allude authorities on a shoplifting spree, according to the Rogers Police.

About 8 p.m. on Nov. 29, a man in what appears to be a Walmart shirt, cap and lanyard walked out of the Walnut Street Walmart with merchandise. Despite the Walmart gear, police said the man was not a Walmart employee.

The man appears to be a white male with a brown beard and no mustache, with a stocky build.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Cpl. Templin at the Rogers Police Department at (479) 636-4141.