Missing Kentucky Mom Was Taken To Rural Home By 3 Men, Police Say

RICHMOND, Ky. – Authorities say they have new information about where a Kentucky mother went the night she vanished in early January.

Richmond Police Lt. Col. Rodney Richardson told Fox News that three men took 22-year-old Savannah Spurlock to a rural Garrard County home, 40 miles from the bar she was at that evening.

“We know that she ended up at a home in Garrard County some time after leaving the bar with these three men,” Richardson told Fox. “They did not know Savannah prior to meeting her at the bar.”

Savannah Spurlock, who has four children – including twins born in December – went missing after leaving The Other Bar in Lexington Jan. 4, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. The bar is located near the University of Kentucky campus.

Police said Spurlock rode in the backseat of one vehicle, along with two of the men. The third man drove a separate vehicle.

Lt. Col. Richardson said one of the men told investigators that Spurlock left the house later that morning on Jan. 4, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Spurlock’s mother, Ellen Spurlock, said she didn’t think Savannah, who was dressed in high heels and had no coat or vehicle, would have left on her own.

Spurlock’s cellphone, which authorities haven’t been able to locate, shut off around 8:30 a.m. It’s not clear if someone powered it off or if the battery ran out.

Police are searching both vehicles for evidence; no arrests had been made as of Monday evening.

Ellen Spurlock told Fox News that she spoke with her daughter via video chat that night, and “observed that there was a man driving the car. Savannah was in the passenger seat. There were at least two people in the back seat talking. … I heard one of them tell me to ‘chill.’ They were also hollering other things but I couldn’t make it out. I was just checking on my daughter.”

Spurlock said her daughter is “very responsible and reliable,” and rarely went out to party. She said her daughter had been at home taking care of the children for months and was enjoying a much-need break when she went out that night.

“We are devastated. She has four young kids that need their mother,” Ellen Spurlock said. “Whatever you know, you need to come forward now. I’m begging you to do this as a human being.”