Northwest Arkansas Head Start: Rogers Arkansas Street Location Closing Tuesday & Wednesday Due To Widespread Illness

ROGERS (KFSM) — According to the Northwest Arkansas Head Start Facebook page, the Rogers Arkansas Street Head Start will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 5 and Wednesday, Feb. 6 due to widespread illness concerns.

Northwest Arkansas Head Start is a non-profit program that promotes school readiness to families of low-income.

The average school absenteeism rate for flu-related illnesses in Arkansas was 6.9 percent among public schools during the last week of January, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADH’s latest flu report noted that the state has reported “widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a geographic spread and a “high” level of intensity.