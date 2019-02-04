Ozark Legislator Wants To Get Rid Of Daylight Saving Time In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KTHV) —State Representative Sarah Capp (R-Ozark) has introduced legislation that would make the state of Arkansas exempt from observing daylight saving time.

Capp filed the bill Monday, which states that Arkansas “exempts itself” from daylight saving time and instead to observe the “standard time otherwise applicable during the period described.”

In March 2018, our reporter Michael Aaron asked people in Little Rock what they thought of the time shift and most people would rather be without it.

One person said it was “terrible” and “antiquated” while another told us it had “run its course.”