Rapper Says He Will Help Arkansas Fan Who Tried To Steal A Plane To Catch A Show

TEXARKANA (KFSM) —Rapper Famous Dex is saying he will fly a fan who tried to steal an airplane from a Texarkana airport to attend one of his concerts.

Zemarcuis Scott of Texarkana pleaded guilty in January to charges of attempted theft of property and commercial burglary and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Scott was found on July 4, 2018, inside the cockpit of an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport and told officers he had hoped to fly to one of Famous Dex's concerts in Los Angeles.

He told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

Dex told TMZ that it's the craziest thing anyone has ever done to see him live, so he's giving Scott a free trip to see him. He went on to say that he is going to put Scott in the nicest biggest hotel in Los Angeles and that he would be joining Dex on stage at a performance.

According to Texarkana News, In addition to his probation, Scott is required to participate in any mental health programs the probation department recommends, he must pay a $1,000 fine and is prohibited from stepping foot on airport property.