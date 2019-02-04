Sublime With Rome Returning To The Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) — Alternative rockers Sublime with Rome will return to NWA to perform at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Joining Sublime with Rome is American musician, poet, spoken word artist and singer-songwriter Michael Franti and the reggae rock band Common Kings.

Sublime with Rome is a collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of the band Sublime, and singer-guitarist Rome Ramirez. The group will perform Sublime hits like “Santeria” and “What I Got,” along with music from their studio albums.

Sublime with Rome is scheduled to release their newest album, Blessings, in June.

Tickets for the July concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8. Tickets can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com .

Sublime with Rome last played at the Walmart AMP in September 2017.