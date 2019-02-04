Trench Around Bella Vista Stump Dump Fire Saves $7.5M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas environmental officials say a trench around an underground fire at a landfill containing wood waste has saved up to $7.5 million in cleanup costs.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that engineering consultant Environmental Works Inc. dug the trench last month around the Bella Vista stump dump to assess the waste and locate the fire.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality says the trench has reduced cleanup costs and environmental damage by stopping the flames from spreading to nearby properties.

Bella Vista Fire Chief Steve Sims says the fire could be burning more than 50 feet (15 meters) underground. The issue was first discovered after firefighters were dispatched to the site in July.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says cleanup could cost $21 million to $37 million.