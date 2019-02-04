Trio Of Transfers Boosts Bulldogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPIRO (KFSM)--Over the summer, Dustin Gist took his Spiro team to a camp at University of Arkansas Fort Smith over the summer. That was before three impact players moved to town and joined the Bulldogs.

"So I went from expecting to have a fun, enjoyable season to, well, it just multiplied it really," Gist recalled.

It starts with Tylor Perry, born and raised in Spiro, before playing three seasons at Har-Ber.

"It’s bigger than basketball to me because this is my family. This is where all my family graduated from and went to school," Perry said.

"He’s a great teammate, I love playing with him. He creates a lot of open shots for me and I try to do the same for him," noted senior Presley Kindrix.

"It’s just amazing what he can do with the ball," laughed Gist. "I mean he is a really gifted ball player."

Perry joined and practiced with the Bulldogs over the summer. But the final two additions came in the fall. Kindrix transferred in from Van Buren when his Dad moved for work.

"All the people who played on the team before, they’ve been great teammates. They’ve treated us like we’ve been here our whole life," said Kindrix.

"He’s really enjoyable to coach. He can shoot the ball and get to the rim," said Gist said about Kindrix. "He’s another one of those that just understands the game."

Then Derek Carter joined the program, leaving Pocola to play football and basketball.

"I talked about having a presence inside," Gist added. "He gives us a presence inside. He’s pretty good in there."

But it’s more than just three talented players.

"I had some returning guys that had experience and we were fortunate enough to get a few move-ins," said Gist.

"I think it’s been all about the guys that’s returning accepting us into the family," Perry added.

Spiro is 18-2 this season and ranked No. 6 in class 3A. Both losses have come to No. 3 Roland, the lone unbeaten team in class 3A. The Bulldogs have two games remaining before facing Okmulgee in the district playoffs next Friday.