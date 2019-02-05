44,000 Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Camper Sold At Walmart Recalled Due To Injury Hazard

(KATV) – Fisher-Price is recalling 44,000 children’s power wheels due to injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of the Power Wheels Barbie Camper sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

According to the recall, Fisher-Price has received 17 reports of the power wheels continuing to run after the foot pedal is released, though no injuries have been reported.

The products were sold at Walmart locations nationwide and online from July 2018 through January 2019 for about $400.

The affected “Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers” have a serial number of FRC29 with a grey foot pedal. The number can be found on a printed label under the hood.

Anyone with the affected product should immediately stop use and access to children. Fisher-Price is offering a free repair by calling 800-348-0751 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at http://www.service.mattel.com.