Brad Paisley Coming To Walmart AMP In June

ROGERS (KFSM) — Country music star Brad Paisley is coming to the Walmart AMP this summer.

The AMP announced on its Twitter page that Paisley’s 2019 world tour is headed to the AMP on June 27. Paisley will be joined by special guests Chris Lane and Riley Green.

More details will come soon, including when tickets will go on sale, the AMP said.

Paisley has scored 32 top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard Country Airplay charts, 19 of which have reached No. 1. In 2009, he set a record for the most consecutive singles to reach the top spot on that chart at 10.

Paisley has sold more than 11 million albums and has won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and two American Music Awards.