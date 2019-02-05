× Car Wrecks into Bentonville Mobile Home

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) – Late night on Monday, February 4th, Bentonville police responded to a call that a car traveling at high speeds had wrecked into a mobile home near NW 6th St. and Bella Vista Road.

Police have not released much information but a neighbor of the mobile home tells 5News that after hearing tires screech and a sound of impact, he called 911.

An ambulance was on site, but no word on if anyone was transported or treated on scene.

This is a developing story.