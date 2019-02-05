Father Arrested In Connection With Stabbing Death Of Son In Stilwell

STILWELL, Okla. (KFSM) —The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) say they, alongside the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a father in connection with the stabbing death of his son.

Police say they were dispatched on a stabbing call to 4730 Rd. in Stilwell just after 8 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 3).

When officers arrived, they discovered Marco Antonio Hernandez, 26, had sustained severe injuries and later died at the scene, according to a statement from OSBI.

Witnesses were interviewed at the scene, and police later arrested Marco’s father, Juan-Daniel Hernandez, 52, on Monday (Feb. 4).

Juan-Daniel was booked into the Adair County Jail.

He is being held on a charge of manslaughter, according to OSBI.