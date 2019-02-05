Flu Related Deaths In Arkansas Surpasses 20 For This Season, ADH Reports ‘Widespread’ Activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — 23 people have now died from influenza in Arkansas this flu season according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The ADH’s weekly flu report noted that the state has reported “widespread” activity to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a geographic spread and a “high” level of intensity.

Since September 30, 2018, over 7,600 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

In week five, 68 counties reported influenza cases. The majority of reports came from Benton, Pulaski, Faulkner, Washington, Sebastian, Pope, Crawford, Craighead, Saline, Boone, Lonoke, White, Johnson, and Clark.

The average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.3 percent among public schools.

The CDC has reported a total of 24 pediatric deaths nationwide this season.

No reports of influenza outbreaks have been reported from nursing homes or other facilities this season.