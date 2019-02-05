Former Arkansas Highway Commissioner Dick Trammel Invited To State Of The Union Address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Longtime Highway Commissioner Dick Trammel invited to Presidential State of the Union.

Trammel, who retired last December, was invited by Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack.

"It's not many folks that get to attend...the true, true political people coming together to listen to what's suppose to be good and what should be good for our country," said Trammel.

President Trump is preparing to deliver his second State of the Union Address, and he'll face a very different audience on Capitol Hill; Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats control the House Chamber this time.

The White House says the President will cast a bipartisan and optimistic tone in his speech.

The official Democratic response will be delivered by Stacey Abrams.