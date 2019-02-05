Lanes To Close Wednesday On U.S. 71B South Of Shady Grove Road In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 71 Business (South Thompson Street) is Springdale will be closed intermittently on Wednesday.

The northbound lanes, starting with the outside lane, will close so that utility work can be done 0.2 miles south of Shady Grove Road. Signage warning drivers of the lane shift will be visible south of Lakeview Drive , with the lane shift taking place soon after that.

At least one northbound lane will be available during the construction. The lane closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 6) for utility work by the Springdale Water Utilities, Arkansas Department of Transportation and Garver.