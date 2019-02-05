Local Lawmakers Response To State Of The Union

Great to hear @POTUS highlight efforts to empower women economically. We started that process last Congress when my bill, the #WEEEAct, was passed with broad support. Looking forward to taking more action to enable women to contribute even more within the global economy. https://t.co/NccaOCdav5 — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) February 6, 2019

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) today released the following statement after the 2019 State of the Union:

“Tonight the president presented a constructive plan to address the most critical challenges our nation faces. Congress ought to act on his plan, especially his urgent call to solve the border crisis, which still allows a rapid flow of drugs and illegal aliens into our country. A physical barrier—which Democrats have supported in the past—remains an obvious, common-sense part of border security. And Congress should respond to his call to ban late-term abortions, a reform strongly supported by the American people. I also was pleased to hear the president’s commitment to confront soaring prescription drug prices, which have hit Arkansas seniors and those with chronic medical conditions especially hard. Finally, the president should be commended for his leadership in calling for the ouster of Nicolás Maduro, whose socialist policies have immiserated his country and its citizens. After tonight, there can be no doubt that the Free World stands with Juan Guaidó and the people of Venezuela.”

Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) tonight released the following statement in response to President Donald J. Trump’s State of the Union address:

“President Trump delivered a powerful and unifying message tonight. He outlined an inspiring vision of American greatness, where the key to forging new solutions and unlocking the extraordinary promise of our nation’s future is rooted in a united people working together to face our challenges. “By concentrating on what unites us, we can rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, fix our broken immigration system, secure our border, stand up for U.S. workers, deliver cost-savings for patients, bolster our national security, and build a stronger country. American exceptionalism has always stemmed from a pursuit of bold ideas, and these proposals reflect just that. “We are also reminded of the strides that have been made. A booming economy, historically low unemployment, stronger military, renewed leadership abroad, and resurgence of opportunity has shown the progress President Trump wants to build on. “Through leveraging the ingenuity that has made both Arkansas and America great, I’m confident that we can deliver on this bold agenda. Now it’s time to roll up our sleeves, push through the gridlock, and get to work.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the below statement following President Donald J. Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

“President Trump’s State of the Union address was an inspiring message setting the course for a productive and prosperous year in the United States. The President demonstrated his determination to enhance the quality of life for all Americans while recognizing the extraordinary level of bipartisanship that will be necessary. America’s priorities must be aligned to stop the humanitarian crisis at the border, stop the over-regulation of our small businesses, ensure a sound infrastructure across the country and lower the cost of quality healthcare and prescription medications. I applaud President Trump for his optimistic view of America as he encouraged us to all work together and choose greatness.”

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress: