Man Arrested For Allegedly Starving His Dogs To Death

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — Officers with the Metro Fugitive Task Force served a felony arrest warrant for animal cruelty Tuesday on Shane Palmer, 43, of Omaha.

The warrant, obtained by investigators with the Nebraska Humane Society, alleges that Palmer allowed two Pit Bulls to starve to death while in his care and control.

On January 9, 2019, the two dead dogs were found after they had been thrown down an embankment to the east of Palmer’s house near 14th and Evans.

A necropsy by an NHS veterinarian verified the cause of death as starvation.

This is the second arrest like this in the past two weeks. Ayeshea Colbenson was arrested on January 24, 2019 for letting her dog starve to death.