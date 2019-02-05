× Man In Custody After Police Say He Fired At Officers During Chase, Wrecked, Fled On Foot

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A police chase that started in Barling resulted in a suspect firing on officers before wrecking, fleeing on foot and being captured.

The chase began at 2:11 a.m. at Highway 52 and Highway 22 in Barling, according to Barling Police Capt. Aaron Townsend.

The chase continued into Fort Smith, when the suspect began firing at police officers, Townsend said. Officers did not return fire but did continue the chase.

The chase then moved into Van Buren, where he wrecked his Chevrolet Silverado at 21st Street and Williams Street. The man then fled on foot, Townsend said.

The man was found under a vehicle and was taken into custody at 3:05 a.m., Townsend said. He was transported to the Crawford County Detention Center. Townsend said he did not believe anyone was injured in the chase, shooting or wreck.

Barling and Van Buren police are still investigating.