President Trump Invites 11-Year-Old Boy Who Was Bullied For His Name To State Of The Union

(CBS) — There will be many Trumps in the House chamber for the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night – but one Trump is not in the family. He’s Joshua Trump, an 11-year-old boy from Delaware who was bullied over the last name he shares with the president. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump invited the sixth grader to attend as their guest.

The boy was bullied over his name so much that his parents tried homeschooling him for a while. In December, Joshua Trump opened up to Inside Edition about the treatment from his classmates. “When the teacher would say, ‘Joshua Trump, are you here?’ Everybody would laugh except my friends,” he said.

The surname Trump is actually his mom’s maiden name, so the boy decided he would start going by his father’s last name, Berto, Inside Edition reports. “I’m tired of the bullying,” Joshua said. “I just want it to stop.”

