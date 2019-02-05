× Severe Weather Along Strong Front Wednesday

5NEWS will be operating under a Weather Alert Day on Wednesday night into Thursday with a powerful cold front dropping temperatures and causing severe thunderstorms.

Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible within the next 48 hours with the strongest storms late Wednesday night into Thursday along a cold front.

Initially, the main risk from all thunderstorms will be hail; larger than quarter size.

Storms with a hail risk will be possible:

Tuesday evening

Wednesday mid-day

Wednesday evening

Late Wednesday night (after midnight and closer to 2am Thursday) the front will move into the area with the risk of damaging winds and storms capable of rotation.

The strongest storms appear to occur in the overnight hours late Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain will briefly change to snow or sleet before exiting on Thursday afternoon. Widespread travel impacts or wintry accumulation is not anticipated.

Temperatures by late Thursday afternoon will be falling quickly into the low 30s.

-Garrett