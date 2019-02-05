× Embery-Simpson’s Late 3-Pointer Saves Hogs Against Vanderbilt

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas got a huge night from two of their biggest players but it was an unlikely source that provided the game winner.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson hit a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to give the Razorbacks a one point lead and that held up as Arkansas avoided a Vanderbilt upset with a 69-66 win inside Bud Walton Arena.

Simpson had just two points on 1-of-4 shooting before the game winner went down.

Isaiah Joe and Daniel Gafford came up huge for the Razorbacks but the Hogs didn’t get the contribution from the rest of the roster it needed. Joe finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers while Gafford was dominant inside as he had a game high 28 points and was 10-of-12 from the free throw line.