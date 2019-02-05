Van Buren Police Chase Ends With Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A police chase that started in Van Buren ended on I-540 near Exit 8.

Sergeant Jonathan Wear with VBPD says an unmarked car saw a vehicle speed through two red lights around Kibler Rd.

The officer then tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver would not stop.

Arkansas State Police took over after the vehicle crossed the I-540 Arkansas River Bridge.

EMS crews are checking on the suspected driver but it is unclear if there are any injuries.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.