Victim Named In Saturday's Deadly Springdale Fire

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police released the name Tuesday morning of the person who died in a fire in Springdale on Saturday.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department said Carolyn Sluss died in the early morning fire. She was 67.

No foul place is suspected, Taylor said.

Officers with the Springdale Police and Fire departments responded to 2101 Hudson St. in Springdale at 1:52 a.m. Saturday, Taylor said.

Sluss was found inside the house, Taylor said. Firefighters attempted to revive her, but she was already dead.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire department, Taylor said. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Matt Bagley, Springdale Fire Inspector and Captain, said Saturday that neighbors took in other family members and took care of them while firefighters battled the fire. Some family members were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“Really took that good neighbor phrase and took it to the next level,” said Bagley. “They stayed out with them all night long never left them alone made sure they were warm and made sure they were fed if they needed it… Just really took care of them. Really happy to see things like that in our community. It’s one of those things we still have in our community we can be really thankful for.”