Wesley Man Gets 90 Years For Raping, Abusing Child

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Wesley man was sentenced to 90 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

A Washington County Circuit Court jury on Thursday (Feb. 1) found Ryan Kirkland, 39, guilty of three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Judge Joanna Taylor ordered that the jury’s terms of 15 to 20 yeas on each charge be served consecutively.

Kirkland was arrested in May 2015 after a girl told police Kirkland had raped her several times over an eight-year period.