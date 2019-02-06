Bentonville Bus Runs Off Into Ditch, Prompting Temporary Closure Of Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A bus with the Bentonville School District ran off the side of Highway 264 (Healing Springs Road) west of Cave Springs early Wednesday, prompting authorities to temporarily close a part of the highway.

The bus went off the highway about 2.7 miles west of Highway 112 near the Healing Springs community. The accident led to authorities closing the eastbound lane of Highway 264 so the bus could be pulled out of the ditch. Traffic was diverted to the westbound lane and alternated.

No children were on board, Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The accident happened about 6:10 a.m. No injuries were reported.

