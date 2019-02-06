× Bentonville Man Reportedly Dumped More Than 200 Tires Off Country Road

ELM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A Bentonville man is accused of dumping more than 200 tires in rural Washington County, according to the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District.

Steven Lumley, 57, was arrested in connection with four counts of illegal dumping.

District officials said they linked Lumley to the crime through a witness description of Lumley’s truck, which they later matched with a license plate description, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The district needed three men working seven hours to clean up the 253 tires found along Talley Gate Road near Elm Springs.

Cleanup reportedly cost $1,755.22, including a $602 fee to dispose of the tires, according to the affidavit.

Lumley is free on a $1,500 bond. He has a hearing set for March 5 in Prairie Grove District Court.

The district, one of 18 regional waste districts in Arkansas, covers Washington and Madison counties.

Its services include recycling, community education, wase management and disposal of tires, household and bulky waste.