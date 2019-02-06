Bentonville Man, Talk Radio Host, Killed By Train Near Dallas

HALTOM CITY, TX (KFSM) — A man who was struck and killed by a passing train in Haltom City, Texas on Tuesday (Feb. 6) has been identified as Michael “Doc” Thompson, 49, of Bentonville.

Authorities confirmed his identity on Wednesday (Feb. 6), according to our CBS news partners out of Dallas CBS 11.

Thompson was a conservative radio host who had previously worked for Gleen Beck’s The Blaze radio.

He was “one of those one-in-a-million talents,” Beck posted on theblaze.com.

There are no words. Doc will be greatly missed. Our prayers go out to his family. If you are able and feel so inclined, please contribute to the GoFundMe page below to help support Doc’s family. https://t.co/h8n7WZKYAi — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 6, 2019

Thompson was the host of “Doc Thompson’s Daily MoJo 5.0” radio talk show.

He leaves behind his wife and three children. The family lived in Bentonville, while Thompson commuted every week to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for his radio show.

MoJo 5.0 mourns the loss of a great friend and mentor, Michael “Doc” Thompson. Rest in peace, brother.#DocThompson #MoJo50Radio #WhatILearnedToday pic.twitter.com/NezsoF2MvR — Doc Thompson 👍🏿 (@DocThompsonShow) February 6, 2019

CBS 11 says Haltom City Police said wireless earbuds were found near Thompson, indicating to investigators that he may not have heard the Amtrak train as he jogged toward the train.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

A GoFundMe campaign has been made to help assist his family with funeral expenses and needs.