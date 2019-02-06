Bob Stoops To Be Named Dallas XFL Head Coach & General Manager

DALLAS, Texas (KFSM) — Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops is returning to the gridiron, according to our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR.

Stoops is expected to be named the head coach and general manager of the Dallas XFL football franchise at a press conference Thursday (Feb. 7) in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers.

Stoops retired as the OU football coach on June 7, 2017, after spending 18 seasons at the university. He is the winningest coach in Sooners history with a win-loss record of 190-48. Stoops led OU to one national title and 10 Big 12 titles.

The XFL, a professional American football league that played only one season in 2001, is personally funded by WWE’s Vince McMahon.

The XFL plans to “reimagine football for the 21st century” when the league kicks off the weekend of February 9-9, 2020.

XFL Commissioner & CEO Oliver Luck announced eight inaugural home cities in December 2018:

Dallas – Globe Life Park

Houston TDECU Stadium

Los Angeles – StubHub Center

New York – MetLife Stadium

St. Louis – The Dome at America’s Center

Seattle – CenturyLink Field

Tampa Bay – Raymond James Stadium

Washington, DC – Audi Field

Fans can already go to XFL.com to reserve their season tickets.