Car Vs. Semi Accident Slowing Northbound Lanes Of I-49 In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville first responders and Arkansas State Police are responding to a passenger vehicle vs. semi accident on Interstate 49 northbound that has shut down lanes.

The accident happened near the Highway 112/Garland Avenue exit (Exit 66) on Interstate 49 northbound in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation sent out an alert at 8:15 a.m. closing the middle and outside lanes of I-49 at mile marker 65. The lanes were reopened 15 minutes later.

5NEWS has a crew on the way. Stay with us for this developing story.