× Cold And Rainy Weather Possible For The Fort Smith Marathon

An early look at the Fort Smith marathon shows a high chance of a colder race day with temperatures in the 30s to start, with early afternoon temperatures in the low 40s. Winds will be east to southeast between 5 and 10 mph. Rain chances also look high Sunday morning. One thing to keep an eye on with be temperatures early in the morning as the rain moves in, there is a small window of opportunity for light winter weather.