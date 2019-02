Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — Those who have qualified to receive medical marijuana cards will see those cards take effect a week from Friday.

Members of the Medical Marijuana Commission confirms to 5NEWS that the cards will take effect Feb. 15.

So far, 7,004 have been approved for medical marijuana cards as of Jan. 31, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website.

It's still not clear when medical marijuana sales will begin in Arkansas. The Medical Marijuana Amendment was approved by voters in 2016.