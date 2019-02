Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — A popular movie from the '80s is making a comeback just in time for Valentine's Day.

Get ready to have the time of your life when Baby and Johnny return to the big screen in Dirty Dancing.

The romantic drama is making its comeback and will be shown in nearly 500 U.S. theaters.

Grab your sweetheart or some friends and watch it this Sunday (Feb. 10) at 4 p.m. or Wednesday (Feb. 13) at 7 p.m. at the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville or the Malco in Fort Smith.