Fayetteville Man Gets 15 Years In Prison For Child Porn Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Joshua Box, 35, of Fayetteville was sentenced Tuesday (Feb. 5) to 15 years in federal prison for child porn charges, according to U.S. Attorney Dak Kees.

Box, a Level 2 sex offender, is also facing 30 years of supervised releases following his prison sentence and has been ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution for one count each of receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was arrested in June 2018, after admitting to Arkansas Community Corrections officers that he downloaded illicit images and videos of children in December 2017, according to court documents.

Box was also convicted in August 2015 of possessing thousands of images of child pornography.